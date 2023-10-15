Man injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:17 p.m. on Lochinvar Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

