Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:49 p.m. on E. Gage Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to the police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

