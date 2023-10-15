Advertise with Us
Man injured after overnight shooting in Binghampton

By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:18 p.m. on Given Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

