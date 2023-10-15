Hundreds attend Mutt Strut event to raise awareness for pet safety and adoption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 100 people came out for the second annual Mutt Strutt 5K event.

The run was put on by the nonprofit Dogs 2′nds Chance.

The organization says the 5K is one of their largest fundraisers.

Norene Logan tells us they take in dogs off the street, the owner surrenders, and even pay for all medical bills.

The nonprofit is not a shelter, so it does not receive government funding, which is another reason why the 5k event was so important.

Logan says they’re encouraging those who can’t adopt to foster.

