Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lots of clouds today along with temperatures only climbing mostly into the upper 50s but a few areas could reach the low 60s. A few showers will be possible along with breezy conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the work week but numbers will remain below average with highs staying in the 60s to low 70s through next weekend. Rain chances will be slight today but a little bit of a better chance of rain will arrive by the end of the work week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, windy and cool with highs only reaching the upper 50s, low 60s. There is a slight chance for light showers through the day, but most will stay dry and cool. Northerly winds at 10-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with lows in the upper 40s, a north wind at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, cool and breezy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm up into the work week. Highs will start in the low to middle 60s and reach the low to middle 70s by mid-week. Lows will be in the 40s for the start of the week then middle 50s by late week. Thursday into Friday another front will push across the Mid-South bringing a few showers with it. Temperatures will stay consistent into next weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

