Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Suzanne Somers has died at age 76, according to reports.

Somers died Sunday morning at her home surrounded by family, just one day before her 77th birthday.

Somers was known for her roles in the sitcom ‘Three’s Company’ and the TV series ‘Step by Step.’

Somers also created a health wellness and beauty line.

According to reports, Somers battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shoplifts from Macy's, police say
Woman shoplifts clothes from Macy’s, flees the scene, police say
Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s
Woman forged check for $9,000, police say
Woman forges check for $9,000, police say
Woman attemptes to murder man, pointing gun at him while asleep, deputies say
Woman wakes sleeping man with gun pointed to his face, charged with attempted murder, deputies say
Man hospitalized after assault on Beale Street

Latest News

A woman was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
Woman killed in Overton Square shooting
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2023, in Washington. Charles and Kathleen Moore...
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
A stoplight fender bender created a domino effect that ended with five vehicles crashed and two...
Stoplight fender bender ends with 5 cars crashed, 2 pedestrians hit