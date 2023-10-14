Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says

FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for researchers.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research shows more young and middle-aged women are being diagnosed with lung cancer at a higher rate than men, and scientists are struggling to understand why.

The research, published this week in the journal Jama Oncology, included people diagnosed with lung cancer between 2000 and 2019.

It found women ages 35 to 54 had been diagnosed with lung cancer at a higher rate than similarly aged men.

A lack of understanding about what is driving the gender trend in lung cancer is in part fueling a push for more funding to study these differences.

The hope is to identify the drivers, so public health leaders could target those particular issues.

Researchers said they hope studies showing gender disparities in lung cancer will make health care providers aware of how this disease affects women so they can know to watch for it.

Aside from smoking, other risk factors for lung cancer include family history, exposure to secondhand smoke, radon, asbestos, pollution and arsenic in drinking water.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.
Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)
Police search for 2 missing boys
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her

Latest News

Kerriona Williams
City Watch issued for missing, endangered 12-year-old runaway
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Blinken calls for protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault on Gaza
Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received...
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
Clouds will increase this afternoon and could lead to a light shower Sunday
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast