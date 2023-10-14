Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect was taken to the hospital after leading police on a chase through Osceola and crashing into the Osceola Middle School.
According to Osceola Police Captain William Skaggs, the crash happened just before 8:00 on Friday, Oct. 13.
Skaggs said the suspect was injured and was transported to the hospital by paramedics. No one else was hurt.
Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Torian Green, the car went into the center of a classroom, destroying it.
Green said he would work with his maintenance staff and law enforcement to determine the damage before deciding if classes would be held on Monday. Green said he would hopefully be able to decide on Saturday.
Capt. Skaggs could not say why police were chasing the suspect.
This developing story will be updated as new information is learned.
