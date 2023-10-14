Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Suspect taken to hospital after police chase, crashing into school

An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.
An Osceola Middle School classroom was destroyed after a crash crashed into it following a chase.(Capt. William Skaggs - Osceola Police Dept.)
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect was taken to the hospital after leading police on a chase through Osceola and crashing into the Osceola Middle School.

According to Osceola Police Captain William Skaggs, the crash happened just before 8:00 on Friday, Oct. 13.

Skaggs said the suspect was injured and was transported to the hospital by paramedics. No one else was hurt.

Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Torian Green, the car went into the center of a classroom, destroying it.

Green said he would work with his maintenance staff and law enforcement to determine the damage before deciding if classes would be held on Monday. Green said he would hopefully be able to decide on Saturday.

Capt. Skaggs could not say why police were chasing the suspect.

This developing story will be updated as new information is learned.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her
UofM student carjacked on campus, school says
(File)
17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.
Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas...
Man wanted in South Memphis gas station murder, police say

Latest News

Memphis organization hosts Remembrance Ceremony in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
Applications for next Downtown Memphis Commission president to open Oct. 17
Unexopected roadblocks at new juvenile detention and education center
Mempho organizers planning music fest at Tom Lee Park in May
Local nonprofit works with young men to teach trades, stay off streets