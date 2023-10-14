Advertise with Us
SCSO investigates death of inmate at Shelby County Prison

Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates death of an inmate at Shelby County Division of Corrections(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Shelby County Prison.

Deputies responded to a suicide attempt at the Shelby County Prison at 1045 Mullins Station Road on Thursday at 2:17 p.m.

An inmate was reportedly found hanging in a cell.

The inmate was taken to Baptist Memphis Hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy was contacted and requested the SCSO investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

