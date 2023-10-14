SCSO investigates death of inmate at Shelby County Prison
Published: Oct. 14, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Shelby County Prison.
Deputies responded to a suicide attempt at the Shelby County Prison at 1045 Mullins Station Road on Thursday at 2:17 p.m.
An inmate was reportedly found hanging in a cell.
The inmate was taken to Baptist Memphis Hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday.
District Attorney Steve Mulroy was contacted and requested the SCSO investigate this incident.
