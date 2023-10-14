Advertise with Us
‘Our worst fears’: Dog found with bullet in chest rushed to animal shelter’s veterinary team

A Las Vegas animal shelter is helping a dog found with a bullet in his chest.(The Animal Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Las Vegas is helping a dog found with a bullet embedded in his chest.

According to The Animal Foundation, a dog named Dawson was recently found in a Las Vegas apartment complex bleeding profusely.

KVVU reports that Clark County Animal Protection Services arrived at the complex and said it appeared that the blood was coming from the top of Dawson’s head near his right ear.

After being rushed to the animal shelter, veterinary staff found an open wound in his ear canal.

“An exam confirmed our worst fears, Dawson’s injury was from a bullet,” the shelter team shared.

Dawson was shot by a handgun and the bullet ended up being embedded in his chest, the animal care team said.

Luckily, the veterinary team said they were able to remove the bullet from the animal and clean the wound.

The shelter team said they believe that the gunshot wound likely occurred a few days before Dawson was found.

“Even though Dawson has a long road ahead of him, he is a sweet, wiggly boy who loves belly rubs,” the care team shared.

According to the shelter, Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

