Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Mother honors son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes

A Missouri mother honors her son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother in Missouri is honoring her son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes.

KMOV reports that Peggy Adkison lost her son in 2004 when he was involved in a deadly car crash.

“He was a neat kid, so special,” Adkison said. “We were really lucky to have him for 18 years because some parents don’t get them for that long.”

And she decided a few years back to start helping others celebrate their kids’ birthdays in his honor.

“On his birthday, I was becoming more and more sad. So, I just started buying other people’s birthday cakes,” she said.

This year, one of those recipients was Crystal Birmingham.

When she picked up a few cupcakes for her daughter’s 9th birthday, she got a surprise.

“The person who paid for the cupcakes left a card,” Birmingham said.

According to Birmingham, the note read, “Today is my son’s 38th birthday. His 19th one in heaven. In memory of him, I paid for your cake. Please enjoy, make wonderful memories, and hug your loved ones every day. Happy birthday to you. Love, Todd’s mom.”

Birmingham said she then set out to find who Todd’s mother was because the act of kindness meant so much to her.

The two ended up meeting and discovered that Birmingham had even gone to school with Todd.

Adkison said she has been buying birthday cakes for others for about six years now and plans on continuing the annual tradition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s
(File)
17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)
Police search for 2 missing boys
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her

Latest News

FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress
A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse is seen in New Mexico on Saturday.
LIVE: A rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse of the sun is appearing over the Americas
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Israeli military announces it is prepared for ‘coordinated’ air, ground and naval offensive in Gaza Strip
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates death of an inmate at Shelby County Division of...
SCSO investigates death of inmate at Shelby County Prison