Memphis organization hosts 4th annual Domestic Violence Awareness event
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Memphis organization will host their 4th anunual Domestic Violence Awareness event on Saturday.
A Reason To-Go, A Reason To-Stay is raising awareness about domestic violence by providing resources for survivors and working collaboratively to eradicate it from communities across the Midsouth.
The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2685 Perkins Road.
Food, music, vendors, and special guest speakers will be featured at the event.
