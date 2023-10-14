Memphis organization hosts 4th annual Domestic Violence Awareness event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Memphis organization will host their 4th anunual Domestic Violence Awareness event on Saturday.

A Reason To-Go, A Reason To-Stay is raising awareness about domestic violence by providing resources for survivors and working collaboratively to eradicate it from communities across the Midsouth.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2685 Perkins Road.

Food, music, vendors, and special guest speakers will be featured at the event.

