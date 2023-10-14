Advertise with Us
Man hospitalized after assault on Beale Street

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is hospitalized after being assaulted on Beale Street on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Beale Street at 3:00 a.m.

The victim who was found was not shot, but assaulted, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

