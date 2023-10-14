Man hospitalized after assault on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is hospitalized after being assaulted on Beale Street on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Beale Street at 3:00 a.m.

The victim who was found was not shot, but assaulted, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

