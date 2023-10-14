Local nonprofit works with young men to teach trades, keep them off streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One nonprofit is working to improve Bluff City amid rising crime. Memphian Charlie Golden is working with teens and young adults to provide them with tools to live a better life.

“The Golden Institute” was established in 2015 to empower the youth in the community.

Golden’s goal is to provide young people.. especially young men of color with skills and training to begin a career in a trade that keeps them off the streets.

Right now, Golden works with about a dozen young men, teaching them landscaping, home rehab, and financial literacy.

He says he wants the young men to learn from his mistakes.

“If we create opportunities for them to be able to get into this program—because I’m only able to do what I can within my means—so if you have the support that way we can bring in more kids and put them on the right track,” said Golden.

Golden also says he would like to see more classes like home economics, wood shop, and mechanics in school because not every student goes to college.

