Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter, Kennedy.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A couple in Louisiana welcomed a very rare set of triplets.

The Willis-Knighton Health System recently shared a photo of Haley and Matthew Cordaro with their new trio.

Hospital staff said Claire, Ella and Lily are “spontaneous triplets,” a term used for triplets who are conceived naturally.

According to the hospital, they are also extremely rare.

The Cordaros said they were quite surprised when a seven-week ultrasound revealed they’d be having triplets. The girls are the first multiples to be born on either side of the family, according to the couple.

Haley went into labor at 31 weeks in August. The girls have been in the neonatal intensive care unit ever since, but doctors said they are hopeful they’ll be sent home next week.

“They have done very well. It has been a straightforward and uncomplicated stay,” Dr. Gerald Whitton said. “As we get closer to the babies’ release, we will get the parents up here and get them used to taking care of all three at the same time.”

Once the triplets are able to go home, they will be joined by their 3-year-old sister, Kennedy.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s
(File)
17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)
Police search for 2 missing boys
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her

Latest News

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Palestinians in Gaza struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order and face dire water shortage
People watch the start of the eclipse over Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, during a rare...
LIVE: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse begins its path across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates death of an inmate at Shelby County Division of...
SCSO investigates death of inmate at Shelby County Prison
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
America’s top diplomat calls for protecting civilians as Israel readies an expected assault on Gaza