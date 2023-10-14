Advertise with Us
Cool & breezy with increasing clouds this afternoon

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are in for another cool weekend and windy too. It will be sunny to start but clouds will increase from north to south. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be even cooler on Sunday and there could be a few light showers to a few areas of patchy drizzle.

TODAY: Sun early will give way to low clouds from the north by lunchtime in west TN and northeast AR. Highs in the upper 60s for areas with clouds early and highs in the low 70s in north MS. Northwesterly winds at 10-20 MPH and gusting.

The PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE happens between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, but viewing will be questionable depending on how quickly clouds arrive.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s and breezy with northwesterly winds at 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: It will be windy, cool, and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few sprinkles or some drizzle is possible. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50 Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday the sunshine remains but warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday and Friday, our next system will arrive and a few showers will be possible both days with highs in the lower 70s.

