A cloudy, cool and breezy end to the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloud cover will continue to roll into the Mid-South as we head over the next few hours. Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening eventually ending up in the middle 50s into Sunday morning. With an abundance of cloud cover and breezy conditions expect a cooler end to the weekend.

TOMORROW: Breezy, cloudy day ahead for Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 50s, low 60s. There is a slight chance for light showers through the day, but most will stay dry and cool. Cloud cover will dominate through the day before breaking up heading into the overnight hours.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Gradual warming trend into the new work week. Highs will start in the low to middle 60s and reach the low to middle 70s by mid-week. Lows will be in the 40s for the start of the week then into the middle 50s by late week. Thursday into Friday another front will push across the Mid-South bringing a few showers with it. Temperatures will stay consistent into next weekend with highs in the low 70s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

