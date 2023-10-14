Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

A cloudy, cool and breezy end to the weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloud cover will continue to roll into the Mid-South as we head over the next few hours. Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening eventually ending up in the middle 50s into Sunday morning. With an abundance of cloud cover and breezy conditions expect a cooler end to the weekend.

TOMORROW: Breezy, cloudy day ahead for Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 50s, low 60s. There is a slight chance for light showers through the day, but most will stay dry and cool. Cloud cover will dominate through the day before breaking up heading into the overnight hours.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Gradual warming trend into the new work week. Highs will start in the low to middle 60s and reach the low to middle 70s by mid-week. Lows will be in the 40s for the start of the week then into the middle 50s by late week. Thursday into Friday another front will push across the Mid-South bringing a few showers with it. Temperatures will stay consistent into next weekend with highs in the low 70s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caderius Bailey
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s
(File)
17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.
Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)
City Watch canceled for 2 missing boys
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
Woman forged check for $9,000, police say
Woman forges check for $9,000, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cool & breezy with increasing clouds this afternoon
Clouds will increase this afternoon and could lead to a few light showers for a few Sunday
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast
Clouds will increase this afternoon and could lead to a light shower Sunday
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather
Stray shower this evening - Windy & cooler over the weekend
Spencer's Forecast