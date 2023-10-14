Advertise with Us
City Watch issued for missing, endangered 12-year-old runaway

Kerriona Williams
Kerriona Williams(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a missing and endangered 12-year-old runaway on Saturday morning.

Kerriona Williams was last seen around 3:00 a.m. at the 2700 block of Ketchum Road by her sister, Ericka Love.

Kerriona Willams’ mother, Felecia Williams, told police that her daughter was on Instagram and communicating with an individual before leaving.

Kerriona WIliams is 5 feet 3 inches, and has black hair with red braids and afro puffs, according to police.

Police say she was last wearing all-black clothing.

If you know of Kerriona Williams’ whereabouts, call MPD at 901-545-2677

