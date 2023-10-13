Woman forges check for $9,000, police say

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say forged a check for $9,000.

On October 12, officers responded to a call regarding a complaint at Navy Federal Credit Union.

The assistant manager of the credit union informed the police that Shannon Nolden, 30, was withdrawing large amounts of cash in a short period of time.

Nolden entered the bank and withdrew $9,000 cash, and later attempted to withdraw another $9,000.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Nolden cashed a check that originally belonged to the victim’s business.

The original owner of the check confirmed that that check was fraudulent and was not signed to Nolden.

Nolden was taken into police custody.

She is now facing charges for forgery, theft of property, and theft.

