Woman attacks victims with knife, charged with attempted murder, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say attacked two individuals with a knife.

On October 12, officers responded to a disturbance at the Crump Police Station.

Police say that a man and woman informed the officers that they had been attacked with a knife.

According to officers, Katie Jernigana got into an altercation with the two individuals and threatened to slash the man’s tires.

When the man tried to intervene, Jernigana began stabbing him with a knife.

The woman informed the police that Jernigana also attacked her with said knife.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with cuts and lacerations.

Jernigana was taken into police custody.

She is now facing charges for aggravated assault and second-degree murder.

