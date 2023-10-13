UofM student carjacked on campus, school says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A University of Memphis student was carjacked on campus Thursday night, according to school police officials.

A notice was sent out to faculty, staff, and students advising of the crime.

The school says at 7:47 p.m., a student was parked on the street in the 3700 block of Walker Avenue when a blue sedan pulled up and four armed men inside demanded the student’s 2019 Hyundai.

Officials say the student complied and the carjackers drove off in both vehicles.

The men were described as wearing masks and were last seen going west on Southern Avenue from Patterson Street.

