Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Greg Dailey, Heidi Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Pop star Taylor Swift was seen in attendance Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs game.

People shared a video of Swift arriving at the stadium before Thursday’s game along with Variety also spotting her in the Kelce suite.

The budding romance between Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is apparently taking another step forward with her attending the game, according to KCTV.

Thursday night’s game was Swift’s second appearance at Arrowhead Stadium this year after reports surfaced of her possible relationship with Kelce.

The reported relationship between the two hit a new level when the pop star first appeared at the stadium to support Kelce last month, sitting in his suite with his mother, Donna Kelce.

Last week, Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium with fellow stars Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and others to cheer for the Chiefs and Kelce in the team’s matchup against the New York Jets.

Kelce addressed the new attention he has received, saying he is having fun with it.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time it’s, it comes with it. It comes with it. You have a lot of people who care about Taylor and for good reason. You know, just gotta keep living, learning, and enjoying the moments,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs tight was questionable for Thursday night’s game with an ankle injury, before being upgraded as expected to play.

Swift has been no stranger to the Kansas City area this year, performing two concerts at Arrowhead Stadium over the summer as part of her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

