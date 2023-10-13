Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Stray shower this evening - Windy & cooler over the weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with temperatures in the 70s through sunset. It will be windy at times with a few showers between 5 and 10 PM. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Clouds will move out before sunrise with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will turn northwest at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Early morning sun will give way to low clouds from the north by lunchtime in west TN and northeast AR. Highs will only reach the 60s with areas that have earlier clouds with highs in the low 70s in north MS.

The PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE happens between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, but viewing will be questionable depending on how quickly clouds arrive. It will be windy at times as well with gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will linger Saturday night with lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: It will be windy, cool and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few sprinkles or some drizzle is possible. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50 Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through Wednesday. Clouds will increase late next week ahead of the next system with rain chances by late Thursday or early Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

