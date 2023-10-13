Shooting investigation underway in Cordova, possibly domestic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on Jessica Lauren Drive in Cordova.

Deputies said a person was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates it’s a domestic situation, said deputies.

One person was detained.

