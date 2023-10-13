Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Shooting investigation underway in Cordova, possibly domestic

Possible domestic situation caused shooting in Cordova
Possible domestic situation caused shooting in Cordova(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on Jessica Lauren Drive in Cordova.

Deputies said a person was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates it’s a domestic situation, said deputies.

One person was detained.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her
Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas...
Man wanted in South Memphis gas station murder, police say
Matthew Nemacheck
Man charged after allegedly leading police on cross-county chase, causing fatal crash on I-55
UofM student carjacked on campus, school says

Latest News

Carjacking investigation on University of Memphis campus
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy ahead of approaching front; cooler this weekend
10/13 First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy ahead of chilly blast for upcoming weekend
Flowers and More
Memphis flower shop closes for good after repeated break-ins