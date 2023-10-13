Shooting investigation underway in Cordova, possibly domestic
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting Friday morning.
The shooting happened at a home on Jessica Lauren Drive in Cordova.
Deputies said a person was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Preliminary information indicates it’s a domestic situation, said deputies.
One person was detained.
