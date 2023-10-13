Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her
UofM student carjacked on campus, school says
Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas...
Man wanted in South Memphis gas station murder, police say
Matthew Nemacheck
Man charged after allegedly leading police on cross-county chase, causing fatal crash on I-55

Latest News

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
Woman attacks victims with knife, police say
Woman attacks victims with knife, charged with attempted murder, police say
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
Jacobi Price
$11,500 reward now offered in fatal carjacking cold case
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms