Police search for 2 missing boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a city watch for two missing boys.

The two boys have not been seen since Thursday morning after leaving a home on Skycastle Cove without permission.

Allen Patterson, 12, and Jaleel Rucker, 11, have been reported missing and may be in danger.

If you know where these two may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the missing person bureau at 901-636-4479.

