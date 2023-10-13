Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Police search for 2 missing boys

Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)
Jaleel Rucker (L) and Allen Patterson (R)(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a city watch for two missing boys.

The two boys have not been seen since Thursday morning after leaving a home on Skycastle Cove without permission.

Allen Patterson, 12, and Jaleel Rucker, 11, have been reported missing and may be in danger.

If you know where these two may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the missing person bureau at 901-636-4479.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her
UofM student carjacked on campus, school says
Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas...
Man wanted in South Memphis gas station murder, police say
Matthew Nemacheck
Man charged after allegedly leading police on cross-county chase, causing fatal crash on I-55

Latest News

(File)
17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.
Carjacking investigation on University of Memphis campus
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy ahead of approaching front; cooler this weekend
10/13 First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy ahead of chilly blast for upcoming weekend
Flowers and More
Memphis flower shop closes for good after repeated break-ins