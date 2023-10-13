Mempho organizers planning music fest at Tom Lee Park in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organizers behind Mempho Music Festival are planning to replace Beale Street Music Festival.

A new festival is planned for May 3-5, 2024, at Tom Lee Park.

This week it was confirmed that Beale Street Music Festival will not take place in 2024 as organizers tussle with Memphis River Parks Partnership over Tom Lee Park.

Beale Street Music Festival had its lowest attendance in more than 30 years in 2023, with a total of 37,805 guests, which led to a loss of $3.48 million.

Mempho Music Fest began in 2017, bringing in acts like Post Malone, Widespread Panic and The Black Keys.

