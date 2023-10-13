Memphis murder suspect accused in deadly road rage shooting arrested by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested and charged a Memphis man wanted in the shooting death of Javeon Bowden, who police say was killed in an act of road rage in July.

U.S. Marshals arrested 26-year-old Rozell Hughes Wednesday night for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and other charges unrelated to this case.

On July 20, the Memphis Police Department responded to Methodist South Hospital where Bowden was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his face.

Witnesses told Memphis police that they were riding in a car with Bowden that night when a man and woman in a silver Nissan Altima fired several shots at their car in an act of road rage, striking Bowden in the eyebrow.

Police were able to find the license plate number from plate readers in the area. Investigators learned that the car was registered to a woman who was brought in for questioning.

The woman admitted she was the driver of the Nissan Altima on the night of the murder and said her boyfriend, Hughes, was the shooter.

A first-degree murder warrant was then issued by Shelby County for the arrest of Hughes.

The fugitive case was adopted by the Two Rivers Task Force.

On October 11, U.S. Marshals, working closely with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, were able to develop information about where Hughes could be found.

With the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s and the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Teams, U.S. Marshals found Hughes at a location in the 3300 block of Third Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

