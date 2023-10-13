Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis flower shop closes for good after repeated break-ins

Flowers and More
Flowers and More(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Highland Heights flower shop has closed for good after multiple break-ins.

Doctor Telisa Franklin is the owner of Flowers & More located on Summer Avenue.

She says over the last few months, thieves have targeted her shop over a dozen times.

According to Franklin, her office equipment, flowers, foam, ribbons, and other items were all stolen. She says she wishes the community would hold each other accountable.

Telisa Franklin, owner of Flowers and More
Telisa Franklin, owner of Flowers and More(Action News 5)

“When you see something, say something,” said Franklin. “That’s one of the challenges I have in Memphis, is that many people see the crime and they know who the crime dealers are. They know the people that are wreaking havoc, they are not saying anything.”

No arrests have been made in the burglaries.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

