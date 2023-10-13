Memphians encouraged to lose weight together through Healthier 901 Challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big LOVE in the “Big-M” often comes with a big appetite as Memphis tips the scales as the second most overweight city in the country.

That’s why Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare launched the Healthier 901 Challenge - to inspire Memphians to take charge of their health together.

The goal – to collectively lose one million pounds over three years.

According to Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, studies show that losing weight can help lower the risk of heart disease and cancer - the top causes of death in Shelby and DeSoto Counties.

The Healthier 901 movement challenges all of us to fight back against those killers by dropping pounds and getting active!

A great place to start is by taking charge of your diet and daily activity through the Healthier 901 app.

(Action News 5)

Just go to Healthier901.com and click on the link at the top of the page that says “App,” then click the “Create Account” button.

You’ll fill out a simple form - and when you’re asked for a group key - the answer is Healthier901 - no spaces.

Once you’re registered, you can then download the Healthier 901 app through the links on the website, or by searching for the “My Health Plus” icon in the App Store or Google Play.

Through the app, you can track your activity, calories, sign up for challenges with other Memphians, and even watch workout videos to get you moving. Plus, you’re automatically eligible to win monthly prizes just for signing up.

We know weight loss is a personal journey, but sometimes it helps to know you’re not doing it alone.

More than 2,200 Mid-Southerners have already signed up to lose weight together as part of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare’s HEALTHIER 901 Challenge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.