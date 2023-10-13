Masked man shoots out of car window, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say fired shots out of his car window.

On October 11, officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Pennington Gap near Raleigh LaGrange Road.

Officers were informed that a male suspect wearing a black mask and red hoodie was hanging out of the rear passenger side window of a gray vehicle, firing shots at the home.

The vehicle was last seen going east on Raleigh Lagrange Road.

The victim inside the home was not injured, but the resident was struck several times.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone can assist in identifying this person, please contact Economic Crimes at 901-636-3364 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

