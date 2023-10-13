Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man breaks into car dealership, steals vehicle, still at large, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say broke into a car dealership and stole a vehicle.

On October 10, deputies observed a gray Dodge Charger driving southbound on Highway 51 without lights.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

However, the vehicle refused to stop which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver exited the car and began running away from the deputies.

The suspect was male, last seen wearing a red hoodie and a ski mask.

Deputies later learned that the vehicle was stolen after the suspect broke into a Landers car dealership and drove off in it.

If anyone has information on the suspect involved call the Criminal Investigation Division at 901- 475-1261 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3307. Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.

