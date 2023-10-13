Lanes blocked on S. Third Street due to fatal accident, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on South Third Street in the Walker Homes area due to a fatal accident, according to Memphis police.

The following lanes on South Third Street are blocked:

Northbound lane at East Brooks Road

Southbound lane at East Peebles Road

Police say one vehicle overturned and struck a pole. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

