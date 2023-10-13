Advertise with Us
Jewish school shooting suspect awaiting indictment from grand jury

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of firing shots outside a Memphis-area Jewish school in July waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and now awaits indictment from a Shelby County grand jury.

The shooting allegedly happened after Memphis police said Joel Bowman, 33, went to Margolin Hebrew Academy with a gun on July 31. When he could not get into the school police said he shot at a man in the school parking lot.

Bowman was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing where he and his attorney, as well as Shelby County prosecutors were expected to heat testimonies from witnesses. Bowman and his attorney waived his right to the hearing.

“He and our office have discussed the circumstances of the events that that day and we look forward to those events unfolding in the court system,” explained Attorney Lauren Massey Fuchs.

The shooting suspect was deemed competent by the Shelby County court, but his attorney said her team has a separate mental evaluation for him.

“The evaluations that the state does are slightly different than the evaluations that we do,” Fuchs explained. “The state evaluates for competency, which is an extremely low bar. For someone to be competent in the legal system, they have to know what a judge is, they have to know what an attorney is and they have to understand that they have charges against them.”

Bowman also faces an aggravated burglary charge from that day. His attorney says details about that charge are expected in the near future. He now awaits an indictment from a Shelby County grand jury before the case can go to trial.

