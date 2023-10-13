Hwy. 385 W blocked in Collierville after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Highway 385 Westbound is blocked at South Houston Levee Road due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The wreck was reported to TDOT at 5:15 p.m.
All westbound lanes are closed.
Traffic is currently backed up to South Byhalia Road.
Action News 5 is pending more information from police.
Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.