Hwy. 385 W blocked in Collierville after multi-vehicle crash

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Highway 385 Westbound is blocked at South Houston Levee Road due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 5:15 p.m.

All westbound lanes are closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to South Byhalia Road.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

