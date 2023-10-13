Former Memphis Grizzly Dillon Brooks fined $25K for inappropriate contact with Indiana Pacers player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzly and current Houston Rockets guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin area during Tuesday’s game at the Toyota Center in Houston, according to the NBA.

The incident, for which Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, took place with 7:27 remaining in the first quarter of the Rockets’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Brooks was previously fined $25,000 in May for not speaking to the media following the Grizzlies’ proceeding losses. Before that, he made headlines for calling out LeBron James, which ultimately resulted in him being dropped by the Grizzlies.

He signed his contract with the Houston Rockets in July.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.