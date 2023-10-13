First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy ahead of approaching front; cooler this weekend

FRIDAY: Our next weather maker will slip through the region by the latter part of the day. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun – balmy southerly winds and highs in the lower to, a few, middle 80s. A few passing showers will shift east along the front late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Lows will fall back to the lower and middle 50s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Sunshine will kick off Saturday – hopefully, staying bright for the beginning of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday afternoon, reaching about 60% disk coverage at noon. Clouds will begin to move in by the latter part of the afternoon; turning mostly cloudy by Sunday with a chilly breeze coming from the north. Gusts both Saturday and Sunday could hit 30 mph – at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s; lower to middle 60s by Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will start to edge its way eastward through the early parts of the week. Expect the clouds to break for more sunshine as highs slowly rebound to lower to middle 60s Monday and Tuesday; to the upper 60s to lower 70s by Wednesday. A chance of rain could return by late week with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

