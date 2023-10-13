A few showers possible today & a cooler, breezy weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a good amount of cloud cover over the day ahead. Sunshine could break out before additional clouds roll into the area into the afternoon all ahead of a cold front that will be inching closer to the Mid-South through the day. A few showers are possible into the evening hours as the front pushes through. Nothing widespread or heavy is anticipated, although a stray shower could impact your Friday evening plans if you plan to be outdoors. Breezy conditions will also be a factor today and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions overnight with stray shower possible early. Winds will be shifting overnight and eventually be Northwest into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

THE WEEKEND: Clouds will build back in on Saturday which could impact the viewing of the partial eclipse that will peak at noon. Cloud cover could roll in early by midday especially for portions along and north of I-40. Th farther south you the better chance you have for a clear sky. By late afternoon everyone can expect cloud cover to be dominate and that sticks around overnight and into Sunday as well. For Saturday, highs will be near 70, although clouds could limit highs into the 60s for some, and into Sunday highs will reach into the low 60s. Breezy conditions with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph into the afternoon can be expected through both afternoons.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions for the majority of the week with a gradual warming trend. Cloud cover will be on and off through the week. Highs will start in the low 60s on Monday but will get into the low 70s by the end of the week. Rain chances come back into play late week with another system moving through.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

