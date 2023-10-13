Advertise with Us
Convicted felon accused of critically injuring MPD officers indicted on multiple counts, TBI says

Charles Williams
Charles Williams(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon accused of critically injuring two Memphis police officers in March has been indicted on multiple charges after the case was reviewed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday, TBI presented evidence to a Shelby County Grand Jury who returned indictments charging 47-year-old Charles Williams II with two counts of criminal attempted second-degree murder, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened on March 30 in the 1200 block of East Raines Road in Whitehaven just before 7:30 p.m.

According to the TBI, Memphis police responded to an armed party call at a convenience store in the area that night.

Upon arrival, two responding officers encountered an armed suspect outside the store, resulting in a brief foot chase. During the chase, TBI says shots were fired, and both officers and the suspect were wounded.

All three were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

TBI agents began an investigation the same day at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. The following day, TBI agents secured a warrant for Williams with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The charges were subsequently dismissed, and Williams was released from jail.

Friday morning, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Fugitive Apprehension Teams of the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody at his Memphis home and booked into the Shelby County Jail on $800,000 bond.

