Bluff City Life: Wed., 11 October

901 Designer Returns From Milan Fashion Week

From Memphis to Milan and back! We’re meeting a fashion designer who represented not only the 901 but the US at Milan Fashion Week!

Tela Morris | Int’l Fashion Designer at Unblemished By Cherice

Northwest Wednesdays: Chick-Fil-A Opens Inside NWCC Campus

A notable spot for chicken sandwiches nestles inside a community college campus! See how this addition is upgrading the students’ experience!

Oct 13 - 15 | 33% Sale On All Halloween Candy

The spooky season is setting in which means you’ll need to stock up on all sorts of treats to give out!

Brooke Marbury | Center Store Specialist with The Kroger Co. - Delta Division

Empowering Women To Find Their Yes

It’s domestic violence awareness month and we’re empowering women to get healthy and find their yes!

Marie Pizano | Author of “Finding Your Yes With Mind, Body, And Soul” & CEO of MVP3 Foundation

Lauren Shaefer | Area Manager at Gold’s Gym - Tennessee

