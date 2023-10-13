Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wed., 11 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

901 Designer Returns From Milan Fashion Week

From Memphis to Milan and back! We’re meeting a fashion designer who represented not only the 901 but the US at Milan Fashion Week!

Tela Morris | Int’l Fashion Designer at Unblemished By Cherice

Northwest Wednesdays: Chick-Fil-A Opens Inside NWCC Campus

A notable spot for chicken sandwiches nestles inside a community college campus! See how this addition is upgrading the students’ experience!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Oct 13 - 15 | 33% Sale On All Halloween Candy

The spooky season is setting in which means you’ll need to stock up on all sorts of treats to give out!

Brooke Marbury | Center Store Specialist with The Kroger Co. - Delta Division

Sponsored by The Kroger. Co.

Empowering Women To Find Their Yes

It’s domestic violence awareness month and we’re empowering women to get healthy and find their yes!

Marie Pizano | Author of “Finding Your Yes With Mind, Body, And Soul” & CEO of MVP3 Foundation

Lauren Shaefer | Area Manager at Gold’s Gym - Tennessee

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

