Bluff City Life: Thu., 12 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Monster Market Pop-Up Party On Friday The 13th

All things spooky, dark, and weird! The special Monster Market pop-up shop is back with hundreds of unique and handcrafted items.

Lauren Holtermann | Creator of Monster Market

Showcasing Success In Latino-Owned Businesses

Enriching Hispanic lives in the 901. See how National Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated!

Talia Palacio | Board Member of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce

Angela Trillo | Board President of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce

Support For Parents Who Lost Children Violence

Too many teens are losing their lives to suicide. Meet one mother who experienced loss and now helps other families cope.

Kristal Coleman | Founder of M.I.A. Foundation

Joyce Franklin-Smith | Executive Director of HHARP

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

