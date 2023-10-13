Bluff City Life: Thu., 12 October
Monster Market Pop-Up Party On Friday The 13th
All things spooky, dark, and weird! The special Monster Market pop-up shop is back with hundreds of unique and handcrafted items.
Lauren Holtermann | Creator of Monster Market
Showcasing Success In Latino-Owned Businesses
Enriching Hispanic lives in the 901. See how National Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated!
Talia Palacio | Board Member of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce
Angela Trillo | Board President of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce
Support For Parents Who Lost Children Violence
Too many teens are losing their lives to suicide. Meet one mother who experienced loss and now helps other families cope.
Kristal Coleman | Founder of M.I.A. Foundation
Joyce Franklin-Smith | Executive Director of HHARP
