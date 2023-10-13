Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 13 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Financial Aid For Children Fighting For Their Lives

Parents have a lot on their hands already, but when their children begin to battle for their lives against cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, who do they call? Hope is only a phone call away.

Chris Hope | Founder of the Chris Hope Foundation

Bluff City Life Feature: Diversity In Latin Dance

Meet with the owner of Rumba Room & Salsa Memphis showcasing a variety of Latin dances.

Join A Community Of Supporters To Overcome Pancreatic Cancer

Kick off with Kick It 5K! We’re looking ahead to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. How you can lace up and show your support.

Tommy Craig | Husband of the late Kathryn Gilbert Craig

Teresa Wright | Pancreatic Cancer Survivor

