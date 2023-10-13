Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Best Life: Irregular sleep deadly for the heart

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Lack of sleep is overall bad for health, but a recent study shows us that the consequences can be worse than we thought.

Chronically disrupted sleep can trigger heart disease and dementia. Sleeping less than six hours a night increases heart attack risk by 20%, as researchers discovered in a recent Vanderbilt study.

Tossing and turning at night is more than just annoying – poor sleep triggers cardiovascular issues by plugging arteries with dangerous plaque, and causing them to stiffen.

“Poor sleep can alter the regulation of hormones, it can cause increased inflammation,” said Kelsie Full, PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Epidemiology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

This causes fatty plaque buildup in arteries that can cause stroke. Simultaneously, blood pressure soars, oxygen goes down, and the body is prevented from cleansing and repairing itself.

“For the brain, sleep is the time when the brain is flushed of harmful toxins that can contribute to Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Full.

The key to making this happen is getting good quality, consistent sleep, but many people suffer from irregular sleep patterns.

“In our large sample, we found that approximately 40% of adults had irregular sleep patterns, and their sleep was varying across the week by about 90 minutes or more. And this is really important because sleep regularity is something that we can potentially target. So, we can try to have more consistent bedtimes, we can try to wake up at about the same time,” said Full.

Professor Full suggests effective sleep hygiene by minimizing light, lowering the thermostat, and avoiding caffeine and stress.

Finally, keep a sleep journal for 10 days. If you realize you’re short on sleep, see your doctor.

Sleep requirements vary by age, with infants needing 12 to 16 hours and older adults only requiring seven – an estimated 83.6 million Americans sleep fewer than that.

Factors such as obesity, chronic illness, and even where you live, have an impact.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
The seven suspects at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant
MPD: Men wait for waitress outside Cordova restaurant after shift ends, follow and shoot at her
Police say the above man is a suspect in a homicide that took place at a South Memphis gas...
Man wanted in South Memphis gas station murder, police say
Matthew Nemacheck
Man charged after allegedly leading police on cross-county chase, causing fatal crash on I-55
Teen steals car with dog inside, police say
Teen steals car with dog inside, arrested and charged, police say

Latest News

Best Life
Irregular sleep deadly for the heart
Best Life: Weight loss managing behavior is crucial
Best Life: Managing behavior crucial when it comes to weight loss
Best Life: Understanding indigenous peoples’ struggles
Best Life: Understanding indigenous peoples’ struggles
Best Life: Understanding indigenous peoples’ struggles
Best Life: Understanding indigenous peoples' struggles