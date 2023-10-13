Advertise with Us
Applications for next Downtown Memphis Commission president to open Oct. 17

By Sydney Hawkins
Oct. 13, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The application for Downtown Memphis Commission President will open October 17 as the current president, Paul Young, transitions to Memphis mayor.

DMC board members discussed the timeline and selection process Friday, with a December 9 goal of having a new president in place.

“The board is looking for someone that’s going to have vision to address the everyday challenges that we have in Downtown,” explained Paul Young. “Making sure that we have a clean Downtown, active and vibrant Downtown, but someone who’s thinking about the future.”

A seven-member selection committee along with some human resource officers will spearhead the search. All DMC board members will be included in the selection process.

Young said job description, compensation, and candidate names will be provided to the board, but not to the public, as he wants to avoid people being discouraged from applying for the role.

When asked about candidate qualifications, Young said, “understanding government, local government and how the various incentives and programs work. Having an understanding of good development certainly helps. I wouldn’t say it’s mandatory, but it certainly helps to have that. And then just a depth of leadership experience.”

Young’s last day as DMC president will be December 31.

His first day as Memphis mayor will be January 1.


