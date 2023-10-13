17-year-old died during crash in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Thursday evening.

A 17-year-old drove a Ford Explorer on Highway 178 and crashed.

MHP says she drove off the roadway and rolled over several times.

She did not survive the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

