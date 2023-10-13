$11,500 reward now offered in fatal carjacking cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of 19-year-old Jacobi Price has raised money to increase the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his 2022 murder.

According to CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, on Feb. 4, 2022, Price’s bloodied body was found slumped on the street on Carnes Avenue near the University of Memphis.

A passerby who saw Price on the ground called for help. Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis police had little evidence except for a black sedan that was seen in the area around the same time he was shot.

Investigators have since learned that the car, an Infiniti, belonged to Price, and it was determined that he was the victim of a carjacking and murder, according to CrimeStoppers.

The car was later found when it was pulled over by police. Three young men inside, one of whom was a minor, were arrested on other charges. Their connection to the murder, if any, has not been established to this day.

Price had been expected to be hired by FedEx and was looking forward to the new job he never got to start, his mother Demetira Ingram said.

His family has pressed for help in the case. They provided information they heard on social media grapevines to police and also have raised money so that a $7,500 extra award now is available through CrimeStoppers in his killing, adding to the $4,000 reward offered in every unsolved murder case.

The murder is considered a cold case due to the passage of time, although investigators continue combing for leads.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. All contact remains anonymous at all times.

