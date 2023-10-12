Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and Telisa Franklin with WAVN The Trend caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about “Let’s Dance: A Liturgical Celebration” happening on November 4th.

She also shared the details about the 9TH annual Taste Around the World Benefit Dinner on October 14.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Man shoots self after being tased by MPD officer, in critical condition, police say
Kelvin Rucker
Man arrested for first-degree murder, police say
The scene on I-55 Northbound at I-69
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Hernando, police say
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking...
Memphians living in Israel speak out on Israeli backlash: ‘If Mississippi was attacking Tennessee, would we not fight back?’
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

1-year-old in car during carjacking, 2 men arrested
2 men, 1 minor arrested after carjacking involving 1-year-old
Crime scene tape
MPD investigating homicide at South Memphis convenience store
A good mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. Clouds should break up into the afternoon and...
Maggye's Thursday Afternoon Full Forecast: slight rain chances for Friday and a cooler weekend ahead
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901