Teen steals car with dog inside, arrested and charged, police say

Teen steals car with dog inside, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a teen they say stole a car with the owner’s dog still inside.

On October 11, investigators located a car driving southbound on Springsdale Street that was reported stolen by the owner.

The owner of the car reported that their car was stolen with their dog still inside the vehicle.

When the authorities identified the stolen car and tried it, the suspects accelerated up to 90 miles an hour.

Investigators then saw the car pull over and let out three teens near North Hollywood Street.

Mica’h Finney, 18, was driving the vehicle.

Finney jumped out of the car and began to run, jumping over fences, and cutting through backyards.

He then ran inside of a home on Biggs Street.

After searching the home, investigators took Finney into custody.

It was also discovered that Finney was wearing an ankle motor.

The dog was later discovered wandering in a neighborhood close to where the incident took place.

Finney is now facing charges for theft of property, possession of a weapon, and evading arrest

