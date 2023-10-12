Advertise with Us
Suspect flees the scene after killing victim near Ridgecrest Apartments, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say fled the scene after shooting and killing a victim.

Around 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

