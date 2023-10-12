Suspect flees the scene after killing victim near Ridgecrest Apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say fled the scene after shooting and killing a victim.

Around 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

