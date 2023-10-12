Shelby Farms Park announced Starry Nights dates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starry Nights is back for the holiday season.

It will start on November 24 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

General drive-through admission cost $29.95 paid via electronic and $35 cash at the gate.

General admission is not available for certain nights closed for private parties etc.

If you want to see the lights every night there is an unlimited ticket option that’s $84.95.

For more information, you can click here.

